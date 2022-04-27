WARRNAMBOOL export Nathan Sobey has pledged his support for the Brisbane Bullets, re-signing with the NBL club on a multi-year deal. The Olympic medallist - he was part of Australia's breakthrough bronze medal at the Tokyo Games - established himself as one of the league's most dominant scorers in his first three seasons at the club. Sobey, who spent a chunk of the 2022 campaign on the sidelines with a knee injury, said he felt comfortable in Queensland where he had built a life with wife CC and their two children. "I'm excited to be back on board for the next few years. My family and I love it up here and Brisbane is home for us," Sobey told the Bullets' website. "I stick by what I have been saying about wanting to get the Bullets back into the playoffs and will do whatever it takes for that to happen. "I'm looking forward to a break and getting the body right before a big next season." Sobey, 31, was named the NBL's most improved in 2017 and made its All-NBL second team in 2017 and 2019. He produced a career-best season last year, making the All-NBL first team. Brisbane had earmarked the dynamic guard as an essential signing. "We always wanted Nathan to continue his career with the Bullets and we're excited that he wants to be front and centre of what we're building here," general manager of basketball Sam Mackinnon said. "As our marquee player, he brings passion and excitement to the game and will be a key recruiting tool for the club this off season." Head coach James Duncan said Sobey, who has also played for Cairns Taipans and Adelaide 36ers, was crucial to the Bullets' long-term plans. "I'm excited to have Sobey, one of the top players in the NBL, re-sign with us. For us, it was a high priority," he said. "His skill and competitiveness was highly missed in the latter part of our season. "He's such a huge piece of what we're doing here in Brisbane and with Nathan's signing our rebuild has officially started." Sobey spoke to The Standard last week after a visit home to Warrnambool where he said he'd used his enforced injury layoff to build his leadership skills. "Not being able to get out there and being able to lead by example, just vocally I've been able to help out and guide guys who are new to the league," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

