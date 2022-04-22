news, latest-news,

NBL star Nathan Sobey says the chance to spend Easter in Warrnambool was a rare gift as he continues to rehab a season-ending knee injury. Sobey last suited up for the Brisbane Bullets on February 26, before an ongoing knee injury sidelined the guard in the second half of the season. "It sucks not being able to play, but at the end of the day, my body was probably trying to tell me something, I was going non-stop for a while now," he said. Typically in-season in April, Sobey appreciated being able to 10 days in Warrnambool to catch up with family and friends. "I got to go camping with the family, it was unreal," he said. "The kids loved it, they were just running around like crazy." Back in Brisbane this week, Sobey revealed he had recently turned a corner in his rehab. "I'm not too far away from being able to start running again," he said. The Olympic bronze medallist will travel with the seventh-placed Bullets to Cairns for its final game of the season on Saturday. The 31-year-old said he had worked to utilise his off-court leadership skills in recent weeks in lieu of his usual on-court presence. "Not being able to get out there and being able to lead by example, just vocally I've been able to help out and guide guys who are new to the league," he said. The out-of-contract star will use the off-season to continue to get his body right ahead of the 2023 NBL season while also heading to the US to visit wife C.C's family. He is hopeful a new deal with Brisbane will get done in the coming months. It comes after a hectic few months for the family, who had their house broken into in February and Sobey's Olympic bronze medal stolen. A plea for its return eventually ensured it found its way back to Sobey a fortnight ago. "I was kind of losing hope, but once I got the call and I was able to pick it up, it's great to have it back," he said.

