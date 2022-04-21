news, latest-news,

Warrnambool identity Mick Brooks has called time on his job washing cars after 14 years at the Mr Magic Car Wash. Mr Brooks, 68, has mixed feelings about his retirement. He finished up on Wednesday. IN OTHER NEWS "I'm going to miss the people," the father-of-three told The Standard. "I've cleaned thousands, beyond thousands, of cars in the 14 years. I've met some really lovely people over the journey. "There's been lots of high-profile people who have come through the car wash and I've had a chat to them but it's the every day battlers who are the salt of the earth that I love. "I started out working five days a week after I saw the job advertisement in the pages of The Standard. "I had lost my job down at the Warrnambool Co-Op when it closed and this came up and I jumped at the chance. "Initially, I never thought I would have lasted 14 years but I really enjoy talking to people and a lot are personal friends today. "After about 10 years I cut back the days down to four then three and then two but now it's all over." The passionate Melbourne Demons supporter, who ran a milk bar in Koroit with his wife Robyn in the 1990s for nine years, said he would find plenty to do in his retirement years. "I love the races and I'm looking forward to the Warrnambool carnival next month," Mr Brooks said. "I'll be kept busy with the grandkids and our three children and when I'm not at Koroit games of footy I'll be watching the Demons play."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/cc8729f7-9a39-46d3-9da1-b90d3f1c9ee6.jpg/r0_159_729_571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg