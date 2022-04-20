news, latest-news, sport, netball, allansford

Allansford A Grade vice-captain Georgia Martin says the Easter long weekend break came at a good time for her 'exciting' squad. Coming off a gallant loss to Panmure and an opening round draw against Old Collegians, the versatile gun said it was nice to put the feet up and reflect on the first few rounds. "The girls are going well - we've got training (on Thursday night), but it was nice to have a bit of a rest," she said. "It was a bit of a shock to the system with the heat the week before, it was so warm and trying to build match fitness was sort of hard so we were thankful for a gap between matches." MORE SPORT Holding her own netball to an incredibly high-standard, the former skipper says she's endured a bit of a slow start to the season. "The first rounds I didn't know which way was up to be honest, so I wasn't happy with my performance and in the second round I felt like I warmed back into it a bit more," she said. "I like to expect a bit out of myself, I wouldn't say I'm personally happy with my form but in saying that, you can only go out and give it my best. I want to build on it." Stepping out of the captaincy role this season and now working as deputy under Cassie Jewell on-court had been beneficial for not only her game, but the squad according to Martin. "I loved being captain and enjoy those positions to guide the younger players, but in saying that I've known Cassie for a number of years and I think she's a terrific leader and a great person to be in that role," she said. "Moving to vice-captain means I can focus a bit more on playing - I got a bit swooped into doing the pep ups on Fridays last year so it's lightened the load a little for me with that. "But I'm happy to have Cassie there, she's such a level-headed person, and a great leader for the squad." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

