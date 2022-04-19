news, latest-news, sport, racing, warrnambool

THE Warrnambool Racing Club is looking at ways to honour the deeds of jumping warriors Zed Em and Gold Medals in the Grand Annual Steeplechase over the last four years. The topic is on the agenda for a committee meeting this Thursday, after the Patrick Payne-trained Zed Em was retired following a rare error in the Spencer Steeplechase at Pakenham on Monday. Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde retired two time Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Gold Medals two weeks ago after the 12-year-old suffered soft tissue problems in the lead up to this year's Annual. Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor said Gold Medals and Zed Em are legends in regards to the Grand Annual. "The club is looking at honouring both horses," O'Connor told The Standard. "We've got a committee meeting on Thursday and it will be discussed and there will be further discussions before decisions are made. "Gold Medals and Zed Em had some epic tussles in the Grand Annual over the last four years with Gold Medals winning two and Zed Em one but neither horse missed a placing in those years. "We've got to give full credit to Patrick and Symon how they have managed both horses during their careers." MORE SPORT Payne said Zed Em will have a good home for his retirement years. "I just admire how brave Zed Em was during his career," the talented horseman said. "Zed Em was so determined and durable which are traits I'll always remember." Zed Em has an outstanding record around Warrnambool apart from his four Grand Annual runs which included his 2019 victory. The 11-year-old won the 2017 Brierly and Thackeray Steeplechases and ran second in the 2018 Brierly from a limited starts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

