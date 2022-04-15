Easter tradition continues through the generations for one Camperdown family

news, latest-news,

Camperdown couple Robbie and Chrissy Fleming have racked up 45 years of fundraising for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. In 2018, the couple were presented with a certificate and book at Royal Children's Hospital for 40 years service to the appeal. Now, they are passing the baton onto their daughter, Kellie Kempton, to keep the Easter tradition going. The Fleming's first started collecting money for the appeal in 1977 with Camperdown volunteer community service organisation Apex. When Apex folded about 10 years later, the couple continued collecting, with Lions Club of Camperdown. "We just hoped none of our children had to go to the hospital - they never did - and now our daughter is doing it for us to keep it going," Mrs Fleming said. "We know a few families in Camperdown whose children have been down there." Each Good Friday, the couple open the doors to their home for all to celebrate the day. "Volunteers collect tins from us and when the children come back with the tins we give them an Easter egg," Mrs Fleming said. "Once upon a time when we were younger we'd bake goods and announce raffle prizes at our house." Mrs Fleming said the family also banded together with Camperdown Fire Brigade for the fund-raiser. This year, the Fleming's are unfortunately unable to host their milestone event due to having COVID-19. "It's a bit sad because we do that every year so we look forward to it every year," Mrs Fleming said. "We've seen children come to collect and then we see them grow up and see them as adults and now we're seeing them with grandchildren." Due to her father's ill health, Ms Kempton took over the reins of the fund-raiser about six years ago. "I used to help dad every year anyway and as the year's went on you could see it was too much for him," she said. "It was always at mum and dad's and I was there so it was easier to take over when he stepped back from the reins - which was hard for him - to sit there and watch me take over." Ms Kempton said before her mother contracted COVID-19 she began organising this year's raffle, with others taking over during her isolation period. The family also donates their own money to the appeal. This year's event is being held at Camperdown Guides, with tin collectors receiving an Easter egg. Mrs Kempton said an eighties night is set to be held later this year to raise money for next year's total. In 2021, Camperdown raised $25,000 over several events and collections, which included $3500 from the Music at the Lake concert and around $6100 from the Camperdown Fire Brigade collection. In 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, $12,000 was raised, in 2019, $27,000 was raised and the biggest total for the town was in 2018 with $28,078. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/c80af68c-7a13-48d1-a577-ecb6399abe07.JPG/r0_56_1170_717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg