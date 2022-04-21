Call to support Anzac Day appeal

news, latest-news,

Sales of Anzac Day badges have got off to a slow start this year, but the city's Returned Services League is hoping Warrnambool and the south-west will live up to its reputation as a generous city. Over the past seven years, Clive Hewett has been on duty in the same location to help raise money for the annual veterans appeal This year he has been joined by Bob Frost to help sell badges outside the Glasshouse Plaza on Koroit Street. IN OTHER NEWS Other volunteers will be stationed at various locations across the city over the 10 days in the lead up to Anzac Day. Mr Hewett said while sales were going well, they were down on last year. Donations for the appeal in the past have raised anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000 for the sub-branch. Mr Hewett was conscripted into the army in 1958 and completed his army basic training at Puckapunyal and a further two years in part-time service. Mr Frost, who turns 89 this year, said he had been involved with the RSL and selling badges for as long as he can remember after he did national service in 1952. "For me personally, it is all about giving back," Mr Frost said. He said the money raised goes to the veteran's families. He said many of them were trying to balance the rising cost of living across the south-west and Australia. "It goes to those that are left behind," he said. "A lot of them are battling, but they won't ask for help."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/0689547a-885f-4958-8ff5-53baf407dfea.jpg/r42_433_4269_2821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg