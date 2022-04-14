news, latest-news,

Sock donations will help warm the feet, and hearts of newly-arrived Ukrainians in the south-west and further afield. A collection drive will be held in Warrnambool on Saturday with residents encouraged to donate a new pair of socks for any age or gender. Co-organiser Oksana Walters said the new sock donations would create a beautiful washing line display on the Civic Green and new underwear donations were also welcome. She said while the majority of Ukraine arrivals were women and children, there were also men too. "With the weather getting colder it will be good to give people something they will definitely use" Mrs Walters said. "Our aim is to give a new pair of socks from Warrnambool to every misplaced person who comes from Ukraine so all of them will end up with our socks hopefully. "It's something absolutely every person will need and it's super easy with sizing, especially with socks, there's not a big choice of sizes. Most are one-size-fits all.' Mrs Walters said the response to the idea had been amazing and a big bag of socks had already been donated. IN OTHER NEWS "If we ask for monetary donations most people feel that giving two dollars or five dollars makes no difference, that it's too small," Mrs Walters said. "Not everybody can afford big donations but with socks everyone gets so excited because you can spend two dollars and know that somebody will enjoy them and wear them. "It will give some person, somewhere in Victoria, a little bit of comfort." She said it would also give solace to the south-west residents who could all participate. "Hopefully it will give a bit of comfort to people in the south-west as well. Knowing you can do something about this horrible war and misplaced people helps people to deal with it. "So many people say 'We're so far away, we feel hopeless and sad and frustrated because there's nothing we can do' and I'm like 'Oh actually we can. We can change people's lives one pair of socks at a time." The seven newly-arrived Ukrainian people in Warrnambool will receive some socks and the remaining pairs will be given to a Melbourne centre for people from Ukraine, with donated toiletries and other essentials collected in the south-west over the past few weeks. The collection drive is on the Warrnambool Civic Green from 11am to 2pm on Saturday. Anyone wishing to donate prior can drop socks to the Warrnambool Library.

