Two injured in incident at Lake Gillear

Two riders were injured in an incident at Lake Gillear Motocross Track on Sunday morning. An Ambulance Victoria spokesman concerned there was an incident about 11am. "A teenage boy suffered multi trauma and was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to the Royal Children's Hospital," the spokesman said. "Another teenage boy suffered leg injuries and was transported by road ambulance in a stable condition to Warrnambool Base Hospital."

