PORT Fairy coach Winis Imbi says a humbling 202-point defeat - a rarity in the Hampden league - will provide invaluable lessons as it strives to become a competitive opponent this season. Premiership contender North Warrnambool Eagles flexed their muscles in the 37.21 (243) to 6.5 (41) rout at Gardens Oval on Saturday, with 12 individual goal-kickers highlighting their power. Imbi said the Seagulls were trying to build a sustainable program and needed everyone - from the coaching staff down - to play a part in their revival. RELATED: Eager Tigers make a statement on the road "We have to be really patient, give these boys a reason to come and find that balance where they enjoy it as well," he told The Standard. "They should also realise a lack of preparation can make Saturdays unenjoyable. "Sometimes it has to be a lived experience. You have to endure days like today and hopefully you come out at the other side better because of your struggle." Imbi said he had faith but knew it was a long road back. "We have really good boys who are invested and care about what we're trying to do," he said. "We are developing a brotherhood. There were times today where we were really quiet and it looked like we were really insular. "Footy should never be a lonely place but I get the psychology of it when you're having to work so hard and the scoreboard is ticking over. North where they are at, they have system and talent, and it was evident where both clubs are at in terms of their journeys." RELATED: Roosters stand tall in fight with Bombers Imbi said the Eagles were a force to be reckoned with. "Full credit to North. Their performance wasn't about luck. They have worked hard as individuals during the off-season, they're fit and they're conditioned physically," he said. Dylan Parish kicked seven goals, Jarryd Lewis and Nathan Vardy six apiece and Jackson Grundy and Adam Wines chimed in with four each. Port Fairy had four debutants - 16-year-old Sedgae Lucardie and Daniel Brogdon and Melbourne-based players Matty Mayne and Harry Sinclair-Stanley. "(Ex-Seagull) Shane Savage, his team didn't play so he kindly helped us get a couple of players," Imbi said. "We are trying to work hard with our under 18 side (so not to decimate it) and unfortunately we don't have depth in the reserves."

