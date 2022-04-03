news, latest-news,

Four members of Portland SES spent a gruelling three-and-a-half hours rescuing an elderly hiker on an isolated beach east of Cape Bridgewater on Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to a beach east of Bishop's Rock to assist ambulance services in retrieving an injured man just after 3.20pm yesterday. Portland SES unit duty officer Ray Polaski said the hours-long exercise was made difficult due to the remote nature of the location and plant overgrowth. "It took us a while to find him - he was part of a hiking group which we caught up with and they gave us some information and they had one of their members still with the gentleman," Mr Polaski said. "We went back to the starting point location and it took some time to find him on the beach. We couldn't really get there with our ARGO vehicle due to overgrowth from the coastal wattle and other scrub. "The tracks in were very limited and it was on soft sand. They managed to locate him and got him out with the mule (stretcher carrier) and four SES members and the person who was with him moved him to where the ARGO was and he was transported out to the ambulance. "It was about a three-and-a-half hour exercise all up. The hardest part was trying to locate him, once they found him it was pretty good after that." The man - an experienced hiker - was taken by ambulance to be checked over, but it's believed his injury was related to muscle fatigue. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/0b908b5e-5bf6-4d10-8855-204d70ca392f.jpg/r0_283_509_571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg