Dedicated Port Fairy couple win Graham Woodrup memorial awards for contribution to Murray to Moyne

Port Fairy's Jeff and Jenny McLean struggled to hold back tears as they accepted Graham Woodrup memorial medals on Sunday. The two, who have been involved with the Murray to Moyne cycling event for decades, said they struggling to find words to express their gratitude. "I'm speechless," Mrs McLean said. "The Murray to Moyne does mean a lot to our family. It's been a very special event. I've worked for many years in what we call the dungeon here in Port Fairy and it's been a pleasure." It is for that reason committee member Kate Winnen - the daughter of Graham 'Woody' Woodrup - had to 'sneak two medals' out of the office during the week. Mr McLean said he was overcome with emotion when accepting the award. "Thanks to everyone - thanks to the committee - we have Peter Bollard and so many others," he said. "I'm very proud to accept this medal. "I was a good mate of Woody's. "He was a great bloke and I've missed him dearly over all these years." About 500 riders took part in the 35th Murray to Moyne charity ride, which finished in Port Fairy on Sunday. It is held in honour of Mr Woodrup, who was a keen cyclist an member of the Port Fairy Hospital board. His wife Hester said he would have been absolutely thrilled the event had been held for 35 years. "He would be absolutely thrilled," Mrs Woodrup said. "It's a great tribute to him. "He just loved being around people and he loved seeing people on bikes." Mrs Hester said the number of riders was a lot less than in past years. "There were 500 riders - we used to have 1800," she said. "Let's just hope when COVID settles down the number of riders increases." Mr Woodrup died while training on his bike in 1992. Hopetoun's Norma Decker also won a memorial award. She said she was incredibly chuffed to receive the award, joking "I'm supposed to be the one who does the nominating".

