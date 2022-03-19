news, latest-news,

UPDATE: 3.30PM: Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash at a notorious intersection in Warrnambool on Saturday morning. Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Glenn Giles told The Standard about 9am this morning, at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Kelp Street, APCO Service Stations Warrnambool, a woman in her 30s driving a white four-wheel drive failed to give way to traffic travelling on Raglan Parade. "This resulted in a collision where the white ute has rolled multiple times landing on the passengers side," Acting Sergeant Giles said. "The driver was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital suffering from minor injuries, and thankfully there were no passengers. "The other driver, a female probationary driver in a two two-week old vehicle was thankfully uninjured. All the airbags went off in the car." With several crashes recently, including a fatality at Glenfyne on Friday, Acting Sergeant Giles said motorist needed to take more care of their surroundings and slow down. "There has been quite a few collisions at that intersection," he said. "It's in our top 10 accident locations in the past 12 months. "The majority being uncontrolled intersections (no traffic lights) along Raglan Parade, including Derby Street, Foster Street and Kelp Street. A spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria said a woman was taken to hospital in Warrnambool with minor injuries in a stable condition. A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said firefighters and Country Fire Authority attended after multiple calls to triple-000 reported a multi-vehicle accident. "Crews arrived on scene in four minutes to find one car had rolled onto its side with fluid emitting from the vehicle," the spokesperson said. "Firefighters worked to make the scene safe with the scene declared under control within four minutes of crews arriving. "All occupants were out of the vehicles and in the care of AV." EARLIER: A WOMAN is believed to have been injured after reports of a crash in Warrnambool this morning. Emergency services were called to the incident near the corner of Raglan Parade and Kelp Street. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said AV attended just after 9am. "Paramedics are on scene assessing a woman who is believed to be in a stable condition," they said. The incident was marked complete on the Vic Emergency app at 10.20am. More to come. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/27ce6b03-58f2-44f1-9344-b8a135cd0567.jpg/r0_455_4032_2733_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg