A man has sadly died in a serious road collision at Glenfyne on Friday. Emergency services were called to Cobden-Warrnambool Road, near Curdies-Leitchfield Road, about 1.50pm after reports of a collision between a car and a truck. The yet to be identified male driver, and only occupant of the car, died at the scene. The driver of the truck is currently speaking with police and the exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined. A police spokesman has urged motorists, including bus drivers, to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. MORE to come.

