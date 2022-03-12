news, latest-news,

Olivia Rich's favourite tournament is the Warrnambool Lawn Open. Playing her first tournament at just eight years old, the now-29-year-old is back as the top seed in the open women's singles draw. Though her entry was a fortunate coincidence after her work schedule as a Tennis Australia coach opened up. "We spend about 30 to 35 weeks on the road," she said. "The two girls I work with play on the ITF circuit. It just so happened I was at the Bendigo pro tour events, and one of my girls lost and the other was injured so they went home, so I happened to have a few days off and it fell on me now. "I feel very lucky to be back here, it's my favourite tournament." Originally from Torquay, where she coached at Surfcoast Tennis Club, Rich moved to the Northern Rivers last year after taking a coaching gig at the National Tennis Academy based in Brisbane. Going through the Tennis Australia pathway as a junior herself before moving in coaching, Rich is well equipped to mentor the next generation of tennis talent. "There is a rich history of coaching in my family, my dad, my great uncle and my great-great grandfather were all tennis coaches," she said. "It's in the blood. "As much as I had some time away from the tennis court, the passion was just too great not to go back and give back to the sport. I love my job and love coaching." Camping with up to 30 members of the Surfcoast Tennis Club this weekend, Rich is looking forward to her time in Warrnambool both on and off the court. "Everyone plays from open down to D-grade or junior events, so really it's about spending time with all the crew and enjoying watching everyone play and compete," she said. "And hopefully I can keep the ball in the court this weekend and enjoy getting out there. It will also be the first tournament Rich plays after breaking her back at Interregional in January, 2020. "It took me about three months with rehabilitation and I couldn't walk for six weeks," she said. "It definitely made me realise how important it is to take care of your body and how great it is to come out and compete." On the men's side of the open draw, former open champion Adam Lasky has plenty of motivation to make his way back to the final. The 27-year-old tennis coach, originally from Geelong, celebrated a final berth at last year's tournament. Leading after a set and half, it was rain that ultimately halted Lasky's push for a second Open singles title. "Unfortunately it got rained out after a set and a bit, the weather turned south which wasn't ideal," he said. "But that's just the way it is. "I always love the grass here; 100 percent there is that motivation to make the final again, though it's a tougher draw so it will be a brutal weekend." Seeded fourth in the open men's singles event, Lasky is also contesting the open men's doubles and mixed doubles. His tactics, he said, were to keep points as short as possible. "Serve and volley, come forward," Lasky said. "I don't like to get into too many rallies out here, it's the best way to play the grass." Lasky, who has been coming to the Open for almost 14 years, said the Warrnambool tournament was always a favourite of his. "I just love coming down here to play, it's a serious weekend for tennis but a lot of fun as well," he said.

