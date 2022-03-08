news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man had trouble convincing his wife he had won groceries for a year. Alan Barnett was one of two lucky winners across Australia who won $15,000 worth of grocery cards in an Australian Community Media competition. His wife Sonia and his daughters Kaitlyn, 17, and Freya, 15, couldn't believe his luck. "Until I have the vouchers in my hand they won't believe me," Mr Barnett said. He was also shocked when he received a call from The Standard, thinking it was an offer of discounted advertising for his business. Mr Barnett runs AB Autos and Service Centre, which has recently undergone a major expansion. "When I got the call I couldn't believe it - when she said I had won a prize, I couldn't even remember what the competition was," he said. "I said holy - well, you can just imagine what I said," he joked. Mr Barnett said the $15,000 worth of groceries would cover their weekly needs for the year. "It's just amazing, we're very lucky," he said. Mr Barnett said a number of his friends had labelled him "tinny" for taking out the top prize. "I told them I just entered a competition, like you all could have," he said. Mr Barnett joins another lucky reader from Wollongong, who also won $15,000 worth of groceries, while 40 other people received $500 in grocery gift cards.

