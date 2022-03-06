news, latest-news,

PREMIERSHIPS don't come along every day. Or every year, for that matter. But five Allansford-Panmure youngsters are celebrating two in the one afternoon. Zoe Bryce, Katie Willsher, Georgia Rea, Zara Kelly and Stephanie Rea all played key roles in the Gators' under 17 success and backed it up as the club's senior women claimed their maiden flag just hours later. Willsher and Georgia Rea were instrumental in the under 17's five-wicket triumph over Nestles and Bryce - opening the batting - blasted 39 to help the women's side post a 141-run total also against the Factory. Nestles was valiant in its chase but could only reach 124 at compulsory closure, gifting Allansford-Panmure its third premiership of the day after the club's under 17 boys saluted. Bryce, Kelly and Stephanie Rea described the double victory as "an amazing experience". "Just having the opportunity to play in both games," Bryce told The Standard. "It's so good. It's just so good. I have a ball every time I play with my club and the fact we get to share this success is just incredible. "It was just such a great, great day. It was unreal to play with such a great bunch of girls, against and with." Rea said her side had confidence with runs on board in the women's final. "We knew we could do it. We all just love playing with each other," she said. "The positive communication between everyone, we're always just getting around each other in the field especially. "We're always backing up every ball and all that kind of stuff. The next ball is always the most important ball. "We play for fun but when you get a win, that's pretty damn good." Allansford-Panmure was rock-solid with the ball, sharing wickets among four bowlers. Player of the match Shannon Johnson - who hit 38 runs - was also the most potent bowler claiming figures of 2-20 off five overs. Rea said the side's close bond was behind its success on the field. "That's what gets us over the line each time, having a good time with each other," she said. "We're not just there because we want the win. It's never about that for us. I reckon if you have fun, you'll always succeed. "From all the coaches to all the senior men helping, we have such a good support system. We just can't speak enough for how grateful we are for this opportunity to even be here." Allansford-Panmure debuted its women's side in 2021-22. The Gators finished second on the ladder with seven wins and two losses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/c5c4e3d5-d54b-4aac-95db-5591e6fd4ce7.jpg/r9_270_3563_2278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg