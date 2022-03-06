news, latest-news,

ALLANSFORD-Panmure was in trouble. Sitting at 3-5 and needing 86 against a talented Nestles side, there was a mountain to climb if the Gators were to claim back-to-back Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 17 girls premierships. Enter Katie Willsher and Georgia Rea. The dangerous duo combined for a 56-run partnership to lift their side to an unlikely victory at Mack Oval on Sunday. "When you win, it's just a shock and you don't know what to do and you're just cleaning people up," Willsher laughed. "It's such a great feeling." Willsher, who retired not out on 30, said Rea helped her "get back on track" when she arrived at the crease. "I think we thought we had it too easy. We came in and the wind was affecting it and people might've thought we had it too easy and that started to play with people's minds as soon as they started getting wickets," Willsher said. "It was good for Georgia to come out and get me back on track so we could go on and get our 30 runs each." Rea, who finished on 26, said she knew positivity at the crease would be vital when she entered the game at 4-27. "I just knew I had to stay positive and help the other end stay positive," she said. "It's just so good, especially with all the girls. Girls cricket is just so different to boys cricket. We're not that serious and we don't stress or anything like that." The victory marked the club's second successive under 17 female grand final triumph. Rea said the Gators' female cricket pathway was amazing to be a part of. "Our club supports it so much," she said. "It's definitely good to have that older group of people to be around. It's good to have the older group of girls (senior women's side) and we've just been able to play so well this season." Nestles' Alice Cann was her side's top scorer with an unbeaten 30.

