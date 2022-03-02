news, latest-news,

UPDATED, 9.15am: A father who was able to guide his family out of a house fire claims only working smoke alarms saved them from being fatalities. The man in his 40s, who does not want to be named, said he awoke about 2am to the sound of a smoke alarm. He said he went to investigate and found a front room on fire. The man went to get a fire extinguisher, but quickly realised the flames had taken hold and led his family to safety. "Only a working smoke alarm saved us. There would have been at least two fatalities," he said. "Smoke alarms save lives, smoke alarms save lives; I can't say it enough to everyone." The father of three boys thanked firefighters and emergency services for their efforts. "They've done a sensational job," he said. The home in north Warrnambool's Boston Drive was gutted by the fire which the man said started in the front room and was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault. The damage bill is expected to be about $400,000. The man in his 40s, his wife and their three boys, aged 20, 17 and 11, escaped the flames. Two were treated by Ambulance Victoria paramedics for smoke inhalation and transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for further assessment and treatment. A FRV spokeswoman and service crews responded to a house fire in Warrnambool just after 2am on Wednesday, following a call to triple-zero. "More than eight firefighters arrived to the Boston Drive scene within six minutes to find a fire throughout the property, causing structural damage," she said. "Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and make the scene safe, declaring the incident under control at 2.34am. "Victoria Police officers, Ambulance Victoria paramedics and a power and gas company also attended on scene." Earlier: Five occupants of a house in north Warrnambool's Boston Drive were able to escape a fire overnight. Warrnambool police Sergeant Dave McDonald said the alarm was raised just before 2am. He said it was believed that the fire was caused by an electrical or charging fault in a front room. Flames took hold, burnt a couch and then headed into the roof. "The five occupants, a couple in their 40s and three boys aged 20, 17 and 11 were able to flee the flames," Sergeant McDonald said. "A smoke alarm woke the man and he found the couch in the front room on fire. "By the time he got an extinguisher, the fire had gone into the roof and the family evacuated and contacted emergency services." Sergeant McDonald said the flames also shattered front windows, with oxygen further fueling the blaze. "Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters and Ambulance Victoria paramedics attended the scene," he said. "Two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for further assessment and treatment," he said. The home has suffered significant damage.

