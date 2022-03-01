news, latest-news, sport, karate, terang

Practice makes perfect for karate champion Jill Cole. The Terang local capped off a strong few weeks of training with two gold medal wins at the Australian Karate Federation's Victorian state finals at Knox Basketball Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday February 27. The renowned star took the win to clinch the state title in the Veterans Female Kata division, before taking the Veterans Team Kata title alongside Maria Brown and Lorna McClory. "I'm very happy with it, it was very close as well as I only won 3-2 on the flags," she told The Standard of the individual win. "I was a bit excited, I've put in a lot of effort over the last few weeks with my practice and I've just kept training and training. "It's been a lot of extra training and training at home when I can." IN OTHER NEWS: She said winning the team event was a satisfying way to cap off the weekend. "It's very exciting, and now we get to go to nationals now," she said. "They haven't decided where the nationals will be because they close the borders every five minutes, but it'll be either Queensland or New South Wales in September." The 12-year veteran of karate is as passionate as ever about the sport, helping the next generation coming through the ranks. "I love it and love sharing knowledge with the junior kids," she said. "We have two classes in Terang for four to 10 year old kids which is great." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

