Moyne Shire councillor Damian Gleeson erupted in anger at Tuesday's council meeting, shouting at fellow councillor Jim Doukas over a notice of motion Cr Doukas had lodged. Cr Doukas raised the motion requesting a formal investigation into the council's involvement in and awareness of a Clean Energy Council meeting exploring ways to promote wind farms in Moyne Shire. "I'm embarrassed that this has come before council," Cr Gleeson said. "This motion before us today calls our CEO a liar and I'm not copping it. He has my full support." As he spoke, Cr Gleeson became increasingly agitated. "Cr Doukas has alluded to taking this to a higher power, well please do. It's time to put up, or shut up! I've had a gutful of it!" he shouted. IN OTHER NEWS: He accused Cr Doukas of harassing council staff and "putting pressure on people", and said he could "go on for hours" about his distaste for Cr Doukas' conduct. Cr Doukas responded by saying Cr Gleeson "ought to try being a councillor and show some integrity and honesty". He denied calling Moyne Shire chief executive Bill Millard a liar, saying he wanted discrepancies between statements to be cleared up. Cr James Purcell initially seconded Cr Doukas' motion in the name of transparency, but later withdrew his support, saying "I can't really see that there's anything in this, I can't see where it's going". Earlier Cr Purcell had asked Cr Doukas whether he had any evidence for one of his questions, regarding individuals Viva-Lyn Lenehan, Hamish Cumming and Cr Doukas himself being singled out as wind farm opponents at the CEC meeting. Cr Doukas said he could not produce that evidence, however a source told The Standard that those three individuals were singled out at the meeting in question. Mr Millard said he considered the matter closed and that it wasn't being investigated. He confirmed he had not contacted the power company representatives who were present at the CEC meeting to find out what had occurred, but said he was prepared to "look at it in more depth" if directed to by the councillors. Cr Doukas said he mainly wanted to find out why a CEC meeting specifically to promote wind farms in Moyne Shire had been convened in the first place. "They wouldn't do that off their own bat," he said. "Someone has spoken to the CEC. Now, our CEO says no one has, but someone has definitely spoken to the CEC because the meeting was convened on the council's behalf." A source told The Standard the CEC meeting was set up because of concerns raised by Moyne Shire Council. The council has repeatedly denied the connection. All councillors apart from Cr Doukas decided no further investigation should occur, with the motion defeated six votes to one.

