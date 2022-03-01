news, latest-news,

The lack of a date for the federal election isn't stopping publican Les Cameron from hosting a session with Wannon candidates. He is running a meet and greet session at Commercial Hotel in Terang on Thursday from 7pm. Mr Cameron said the event "had to be held in the name of democracy". "Democracy is under threat all around the world and some people haven't heard from their representatives," he told The Standard. He said the election needed to be called within 90 days. Mr Cameron said democracy wasn't something that occurred straight away. "Democracy is under threat as we know what's happening with the Ukraine (the current war with Russia), England, and (Donald) Trump in America," he said Mr Cameron said the candidates would need to focus on local issues. "We've suggested to each of the candidates to speak for 15 minutes where they can outline the three greatest issues facing Australia and what they're going to do about it," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Attending are Australian Greens' candidate Hilary McAllister, independent Alex Dyson, Australian Labor Party's (ALP) Gilbert Wilson, United Australia Party's (UAP) Craige Kensen and a representative on behalf of Member for Wannon Dan Tehan. Liberal Democrats Party's Amanda Mead is not attending. Former Corangamite Shire mayor Chris O'Connor is acting as chair. "Chris O'Connor will act as devil's advocate in providing an oppositional voice and challenging people to provide more information," Mr Cameron said. "It's almost an attempt to replicate the (way that) the 7.30 Report (was presented)." A question and answer session will round off the night. Mr Cameron has himself been involved in politics, asked years ago to represent a group of Indigenous people in Melbourne as an independent candidate. He was also a member of ALP. He said the seat of Wannon had always been held by a Liberal with strong ALP party representation at times, but said Mr Tehan could be in trouble if the smaller parties banded together. Mr Tehan told The Standard he was not attending because the election hadn't been called and he had cabinet meetings in Sydney on Wednesday and Thursday. "My priority currently is working hard for the electorate of Wannon and playing my role in governing the country," he said. Ms Mead said she would look at participating in future events. "I do tend to do these things but not where there is segregation because our party is against it," she said. "People that aren't vaccinated can't attend but they're still entitled to a vote and an opinion. "If not everyone can attend I don't think it's a fair forum - I'm trying to stick to events open to absolutely everyone." Mr Kensen said he was interested in being involved to hear the issues and goings on of the electorate. "I will be interested in seeing what the issues are there, I'm finding more issues the more I move around," he said. "We've lost so many jobs in different areas, especially with manufacturing it's concerning. "It's a problem that the electorate are coming up and telling me as I'm travelling around. They're worried about their future and the future for their kids." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/b97c1fad-6331-43bd-bf76-822e84f40cdf.jpg/r0_256_5068_3119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg