Agriculture courses are officially back in vogue with a $2 million revamp of the Glenormiston campus being unveiled on Thursday with hints even more money will soon be pumped into the site. Touted as a new era in agriculture training, the investment at the site includes upgraded horticulture and agriculture centres, a new hot house, refurbished classrooms and on site accommodation as well as new technologies. The upgrade comes as interest in studying agriculture experiences a resurgence with enrolments in South West Institute of Tafe's courses exceeding capacity this year. And there are hints that there is further investment to come in the site with fence signs pointing to construction works soon to start but details have yet to be announced. Tafe chief executive officer Mark Fidge said there had been a lot of interest in agriculture courses and they had a full class this year. Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney said that within two weeks of offering the course it was over capacity. "There has been almost a 360 (degree) turnaround," she said. She said that it was only a couple of years ago that they were getting concerned about low enrollments in agriculture courses. Ms Tierney said having the rural campus meant students could stay in the area to study. "We're getting a real sense right across the state that agriculture is important," she said. "We want to make sure regional kids get every opportunity that metro kids get." Ms Tierney said the government had reopened Glenormiston in 2017, but it needed investment. "This is assisting with bringing it back in vogue, very much so," she said. The new classroom and workshop areas will host practical and theory lessons, including artificial breeding programs for dairy and cattle industries. Training will increase at the site with certificate II and III Horticulture courses to be offered from term three. As part of the the course, students will help conserve of the picturesque heritage homestead gardens and pastures. She said there had been 250 students on campus doing a variety of courses since 2017, but additional courses would be added over time. Ms Tierney said the $2 million investment had breathed new life into the site that had been left to deteriorate by previous governments. "We haven't just secured training at Glenormiston, but we are expanding it - to make sure locals get more great training opportunities while also meeting the changing needs of our growing agriculture sector," she said. "It's all been about bringing agriculture and horticulture training back to Glenormiston. "You are now seeing also a tide in changing people's attitude towards agriculture, particularly from young people. "It's really heartening for me." Ms Tierney said it was a "hidden industry" that often that did not get the recognition it deserved. "We need a pipeline of young people coming through that deal with the issue of labour shortages and skills shortages as well," she said. She said it was a new beginning for the campus which held a pretty special place in the hearts and minds of locals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/43188141-c4cb-4e38-8288-d7e8ddc1ad61.jpg/r0_243_4780_2944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg