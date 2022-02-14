coronavirus,

PATIENTS will have elective surgery procedures rescheduled from today after COVID-19 induced cancellations saw wait times blow out. South West Healthcare said patients on waiting lists for category one, two and three procedures would begin to be scheduled for appointments from today. However the service has warned further cancellations couldn't be ruled out. "While today is a positive day and it feels great to be able to move forward, we would also like to stress: SWH remains a streaming hospital for COVID patients and will continue to respond to outbreaks and adjust our workforce accordingly," a SWH spokeswoman said. "This may mean that future wide-spread outbreaks requiring above-average hospitalisations and staff re-deployment may once again impact elective surgery. "However, plans are in place to minimise the impact of this as much as possible." READ MORE: Elective surgeries delayed at SWH as COVID patient numbers rise She said patients would be notified by the hospital and directed people not to call the hospital. "Please do not call our switchboard for updates," she said. "We understand that patients and their families have been facing a great deal of stress and discomfort awaiting elective procedures and we will be working hard to ensure we work our way through the waitlist as quickly and thoroughly as possible, giving each patient the time and care they have so patiently waited for. "We thank the community for their understanding during these extraordinary and unprecedented times and for supporting and caring for their loved ones while surgery was on hold."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/7f0df4cc-3a8c-4e65-b7b1-2ca6dfcde5df.jpg/r0_269_5301_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg