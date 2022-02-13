news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club members have been busy preparing a business case for an upgrade of its facilities. Club president John McNeil said the review of the facilities had identified a number of issues. "The club is no longer fit for purpose," Mr McNeil said. "In addition to the visible issues of age, deterioration, and lack of space, it is no longer compliant with a number of building code requirements." Mr McNeil said he hoped the state government would recognise the need for an upgrade. "This is common for club facilities of this age and in fact over the past few years, surf clubs across the state have been undertaking upgrades to rectify - it is now our turn," he said. Mr McNeil said the facilities could not support the club's growing membership base. "The current facility cannot support existing demand and club membership has been growing year on year," he said. "Given that Warrnambool is one of the fastest growing regional centres, with increasing annual tourism and visitation, a redeveloped facility is paramount to ensure the club has the capacity to meet the anticipated levels of demand for lifesaving operations and services." Mr McNeil said there were a number of issues that need to be addressed. "The site plan of the current facility also poses a number of challenges because of the congestion at the front of the building, where there is a hazardous conflict point between main beach access, promenade walking path, high vegetation levels obstructing lines of sight, public use, surf club functions, life saving patrol and emergency service response," he said. The club's facility working group has been working on concept plans for a new facility. Working group chair and club captain Josephine McDowall said the club wanted to provide the community with a facility that would secure the future of life saving in Warrnambool. "Our main goal will always be safe enjoyment of the aquatic environment - a key activity in our region and we know that the best way to do this is to ensure that 'all paths lead to between the flags'," she said. Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell spoke about the proposed upgrade in parliament last week, asking if the state government would allow the club to access adjacent land for the revamp. "the lifesaving club has 900 members and plays a critical role in keeping beachgoers safe during the warmer months," Ms Britnell said. "However, the club is in dire need of new facilities as the current ones are not fit for purpose and need to be replaced. It has plans for a $12 million rebuild, but in order for it to go ahead the club needs to utilise land adjacent to its current facility." A spokesman for the Department of Environment, Land Water and Planning said it welcomed the opportunity to discuss the proposal. "As the community would expect, any new structures constructed on sensitive coastal land will require a thorough planning and environmental assessment," the spokesman said. "We're committed to working constructively with the club to help them navigate this process to ensure any proposal adheres to all the relevant legislation." The spokesman said the authority had not received a formal application or final plans.

