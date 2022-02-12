news, latest-news,

PORTLAND Coasters are celebrating a Country Basketball League premiership. The women's outfit stunned Warrnambool Mermaids in the league's grand final in Horsham on Saturday. The Ellen Zeunert-coached Coasters were dominant right through, recording a 71-49 success. Multi-talented youngster Millie Jennings, who also plays netball for Hampden league club Koroit, drained 21 points while captain Nicola Handreck dropped 17 in the 22-point rout. The Mermaids surged late but Portland closed out the win with victories in each quarter. MORE TO COME

