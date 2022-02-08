news, latest-news,

Indigenous talent will shine at the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival, with the the major music event today announcing its Artist of the Year and Emerging Artist of the Year ahead of its March return. Acclaimed Mutti Mutti man, singer and songwriter Kutcha Edwards is the 2022 Artist of the Year, and Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal, Zenadth Kes songbird Kee'ahn is the Emerging Artist of the Year. Edwards said he was honoured to be selected. "I have had the privilege to perform at Port Fairy Folk Festival over the years and have met many incredible artists and performers who have become great friends within this beautiful landscape of music," Edwards said. "Music has become somewhat one of my closest friends, apart from my loved ones. It comforts me in my darkest moments and protects me when needed; it creates great joy and brings people together. "I have a lot of family on Country down in south-west Victoria and treasure my time visiting as much as I can. We have all missed sharing and performing our music together. "This year is going to be extra special and I can't wait to perform my new album Circling Time for all at this year's festival." READ MORE: Standing alongside the great bluesman is Kee'ahn as its Emerging Artist of the Year. In accepting the award, the lo-fi folk soul star said she'd been excitedly waiting to experience the magic of Port Fairy Folk festival. "I am so thrilled to be able do so this year," she said. "To perform next month at the festival on Gunditjmara country, and to be honoured with the 2022 Emerging Artist of the Year is so incredibly wonderful. "I am very grateful and privileged for the support and recognition. Koeyma esso, thank you so much to everyone involved. I feel so blessed." Celebrating its 45th anniversary across the March long weekend in 2022, the Port Fairy Folk Festival sees Port Fairy come alive with music, arts and culture. Port Fairy Folk Festival Program Director Justin Rudge said he was thrilled two of his favourite artists were selected for the awards. "We are so fortunate to have so many wonderful performers, and to win these awards is great for Kutcha and Kee'ahn. I can't wait to see them on stage in next month!" Kutcha Edwards and Kee'ahn will both perform at the festival, bringing audiences closer to their musical storytelling and folk style. The 45th Port Fairy Folk Festival runs from March 11-14 2022. To view the line-up, access accommodation options and book tickets visit portfairyfolkfestival.com.

