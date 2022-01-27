news, latest-news,

Port Fairy Folk Festival has announced it will have a new stage named in honour of Indigenous music icon Archie Roach at its 45th festival in March. The Archie Roach Foundation Stage will shine a spotlight on First Nations artists. Artists performing on the stage are Kutcha Edwards, Emma Donovan, Shellie Morris, The Merindas, Amos Roach, Kee'ahn, Lee Morgan, Nola Lauch, the Singing Our Futures collective, NT rapper J-MILLA and Black Rock Band plus an on-stage "Kitchen Table Yarn" with Roach and special guests. Roach said it was very important and culturally significant the Maar Nation community in the region could share culture which had existed for more than 60,000 years with Folkie audiences. "For me it's huge," he said. "I was taken away as a child from my mother's country when I was just two. To return to my community and be able to present our culture on the Archie Roach Foundation Stage would not have happened if I had not found my way back to my people."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/a75aa0c8-c3cd-4444-a48b-7c718068fdcf.jpg/r0_253_4983_3068_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg