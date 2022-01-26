news, latest-news,

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for western parts of the south-west in relation to damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The warning covers the Mallee, Wimmera and the western part of the south-west forecast districts. The Bureau of Meteorology says the weather situation involves a very humid, unstable air mass which will support continued thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening. "An approaching upper trough will support thunderstorms into the evening," a spokesman said. "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. "Locations which may be affected include Ouyen, Rainbow, Walpeup, Horsham, Warracknabeal and Edenhope." The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Thunderstorms have been predicted in the south-west for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The temperature in Warrnambool peaked at 1pm today, reaching 36.6 degrees. It's tipped to reach 30 again tomorrow, with an 80 per cent chance of rain and between 8 and 15 mm of rain predicted.

