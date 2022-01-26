Chance of thunderstorms across the south-west
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for western parts of the south-west in relation to damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
The warning covers the Mallee, Wimmera and the western part of the south-west forecast districts.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the weather situation involves a very humid, unstable air mass which will support continued thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening.
"An approaching upper trough will support thunderstorms into the evening," a spokesman said.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
"Locations which may be affected include Ouyen, Rainbow, Walpeup, Horsham, Warracknabeal and Edenhope."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
Thunderstorms have been predicted in the south-west for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The temperature in Warrnambool peaked at 1pm today, reaching 36.6 degrees.
It's tipped to reach 30 again tomorrow, with an 80 per cent chance of rain and between 8 and 15 mm of rain predicted.
