news, latest-news, sport, football, kolora-noorat, wdfnl

With a stern focus on bringing through an exciting batch of juniors to complement an already established group of players, Kolora-Noorat is a team worth pencilling in to watch in 2022. The Warrnambool and District Football and Netball League powerhouse, with new playing coach Nick Bourke ready and raring to embark on his first stint at the main helm, want to inject some "exciting" youth into the senior fold throughout the season as they look to build on a second placed finish in 2021. "That's probably going to be one of our main points of view this year, which is really exciting as a club," Bourke said of the club's youth. "We played great footy in patches last season, and it was difficult with the stop and start, and having players in Melbourne, so it had its challenges, but it gave us an opportunity to play some juniors and others that may not have got a chance. "We certainly saw it as a positive for the future of the club, and we'll continue to work with that, and improve as a club." IN OTHER NEWS: While COVID-19 has forced clubs to adapt and find more creative ways of preparing for the 2022 season, Bourke admits it's been difficult as he looks to build on the legacy of outgoing coach Ben Walsh, but says his group is taking it day-by-day. "It's the world we're in at the minute, it's hectic - we got a few sessions in pre-Christmas, and it was good to get back together after finishing abruptly last season," he said. "But we decided at that point we wouldn't come back to the 31st of January, which looking at it now was the right call. We'll take it day-by-day, and see how it settles down." The Power has already announced two ace recruits, with key forward Lucas Boyd - the former Warrnambool player who went on to establish a stellar career with Geelong West and Leopold in the Geelong Football Netball League - set to significantly bolster the forward line. Jeremy Larcombe, who was named in the Geelong Football League team of the decade as full-back, is also a notable signing and will add plenty of experience and a smart football brain that Bourke and assistants Sam Moloney and Joel Moloney can turn to. Bourke said it was important to add to the list, believing that the pair will provide the experience and star power required to help bring the next generation through. "They're a couple of good mates of mine and they both played a lot of good footy out here in Geelong, but we've mainly looked to retain a lot of our list and put a lot of time into the juniors coming through," he said. With the 2022 season now just a matter of months away, Bourke said the club, and the community as a whole was itching for the return of football and netball. "It's huge for Kolora-Noorat, it's massive for small communities to have sport, and that community feel that we all love," he said. "That football and netball side is massive for that - whether it's the people that come down for dinners on a Thursday night, or the volunteers, they just love it. "For us not to play is disappointing, but it's tougher for those that live and breathe it and come and watch every week. "To get back to normality is something I'm really looking forward to." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/1bd11e0c-6c78-41d3-8e7c-9d190ac196bb.jpg/r0_118_3267_1964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg