It was a fun-filled day out for many who took the opportunity to watch giant kites soar through the air or make their own scaled-down versions to wrap-up a series of summer events. Former world kite flying champions Ricky and Jo Baker headed down to Lake Pertobe on Saturday to showcase some of their biggest and best displays, including manta rays, zebras and horses. Children also took the opportunity to make and fly their own kites. Mr Baker said it was all for a bit of fun. "We're putting on a display for all the locals around here on holiday," he said. "We've come up from Frankston to fly kites but our main business is getting small kites together for schools, fetes and festivals." The event was part of Beachfest, summer activities which were designed specifically for the outdoors during COVID.

