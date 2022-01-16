news, latest-news,

The rain did little to deter a crowd of about one hundred from flocking to the city's first auction of the year, with a three-bedroom home selling for nearly $200,000 above reserve. It was a local buyer who finally snapped up the hotly-contested home with two living areas at 39 Henna Street, Warrnambool after a drawn-out auction. Bidding opened at $660,000 - the top end of the expected buyer range - before strong, early offers reached the reserve price of $700,000 in seconds. While there were 11 registered bidders in total, the final competition came down to two couples who raised the bid by increments of $1000 and then just $500. Eventually, the house sold for $876,000. IN OTHER NEWS: Homeseeka Real Estate agent Tim Wells said it was an 'outstanding' result. "It was an outstanding result and a testament to how strong Warrnambool property is and the vendor presenting a good product to the market," he said. "There are good times to come for Warrnambool real estate. There's been a lot of talk that this year might bring a slight flattening of the real estate market but all signs we've seen at this time and over the Christmas period and with such a hotly contested auction today, we feel the road ahead for Warrnambool and the south-west looks very, very positive still. "We still have ideal conditions including low interest rates, a shortage of titled land, basically zero per cent vacancy in rentals and a lot of people migrating wanting to call Warrnambool home. "We have a shortage of housing for people who want to buy it and that's what is going to keep Warrnambool's market strong." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/3168c903-fa2c-4e52-8903-96e42849fe57.jpg/r0_376_4032_2654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg