Growing from strength to strength off the back of two previous editions, Loch Hart Music Festival is putting south-west Victoria on the arts map and cementing a permanent place in the Victorian festival scene. Crowds flocked to the Great Ocean Road site over the weekend to bask in three days of live music and comedy. For many, the January 14-16 2022 event marked the first return to live music in over a year due to COVID-19. "Thank you for gifting us the weekend we all needed," headlining band Telenova said. The event plans to return to the Great Ocean Road again in November 2022.

