news, latest-news,

While the number of new COVID cases across the five south-west municipalities appears to be tapering off slightly, the rest of the state has reached a grim milestone for hospitalisations. Warrnambool recorded 84 new COVID infections overnight, while Moyne reported 47. Glenelg, Southern Grampians and Corangamite reported 17, 16 and 29 new cases respectively. In a similar downward trend, Victoria recorded 25,527 new COVID cases. But the number of COVID patients in the state's hospitals has been rising sharply and has surpassed 1000 for the first time since the pandemic started. There are now 1054 people in hospital with the virus. Of those hospitalisations, 115 are in ICU and 30 require a ventilator. Sadly, 23 COVID-positive Victorians died overnight. It comes one day after health authorities announced some hotels would become COVID wards. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/be87dc4b-ea8b-4227-8470-0295afe6c19b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg