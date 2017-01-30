Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Doubts on milk payments

Several south-west dairy farmers are among the creditors of the troubled National Dairy Products.

Dream over for Tornadoes

TERANG Tornadoes’ dream of a maiden Country Basketball League championship came to an abrupt end at the hands ...

Leishman in pole position

WARRNAMBOOL golfer Marc Leishman is among the leaders after a solid third round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Mermaids’ comeback is on

Louise Brown believes playing the Warrnambool Seaside Carnival will provide a sound platform for the club’s return to ...

Back us in

Alastair Templeton has backed his West Warrnambool charges to produce the runs required to down Allansford

Government warning sealed

The Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP) has issued a warning about an aggressive seal.

