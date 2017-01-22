Glenelg Shire set to welcome new Australian citizens as part of Australia Day 2017 celebrations
Local News
Home raider in police cells
Buses replace trains after track obstruction
Competitor dies in Portland raceway crash
Truck show a hit as big crowds roll on in
The Koroit Truck Show has attracted the biggest crowd in its history.
A boom summer for markets
It has been a big summer for the Port Fairy markets.
No standing anymore
Director of 13 CABS Warrnambool Rodney Woodbridge is upset about the move of the Liebig Street taxi rank.
Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic | Hundreds flocked to fan appreciation day.
Historicals: Cash reward to find ship
Trailblazing life recalled
IT would be a long journey to find a tale of more packed into a lifetime of just ...
Top Stories
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Local Sport
Thomas’ clean-sweep triumph at swim | photos
Sophie Thomas completed her perfect record when she took to the waters of Port Campbell.
Weir stable dominates at Moonee Valley
Ian treads the family path
Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic | Hundreds flocked to fan appreciation day.
Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic | rolling coverage
Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic night one | photos
Special finish
Former victor removes pressure
Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic | Former champion Kyle Hirst back for more.
Young tennis star serves good form
Yambuk fighting to down Killarney
Young leader rewarded
Steve Mirtschin wins Australia Day award.
Dates set for NBN in Port Fairy, Koroit
On your marks at truck show
The Truckie's Sprint is a big part of the Koroit Truck Show.
Opinion
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Who will win triple j's Hottest 100 for 2016?
Hottest 100 expert MATT NEAL runs through what might happen on January 26.
Relief for workers as smelter future secured
Letters to the Editor – January 20
Late trains are an embarrassment, says one reader in this week's letters to the editor.
Paying the price: fires cost Victoria millions
OPINION | As the climate changes, our “natural disasters” are increasingly becoming not so natural.
Regional Focus
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Australian Open 2017: Day 6 | Photos
Scenes from Day 6 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
National
Bourke Street tragedy: Bail justice system must be scrapped, says Police Association's Ron Iddles
The bail justice system must be scrapped and magistrates should oversee after-hour hearings, Police Association secretary Ron Iddles ...
Girlfriend of accused Bourke Street driver recalls last words
The girlfriend of the accused Bourke Street killer said he vowed to run down people in the Melbourne ...
'He was always smiling': the critically injured brother of the alleged Bourke Street attacker
He is always smiling, loves fashion and is adored by his friends.
Bourke Street attack: City in mourning after baby boy dies, taking death toll to five
Melbourne is in mourning after a three-month-old baby boy died in hospital last night, taking the Bourke Street ...
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Bourke Street chaos: 10-year-old girl Thalia Hakin killed in CBD carnage
A 10-year-old girl killed in Friday's Bourke Street car rampage was a student at a private Jewish school ...
Entertainment
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration TV ratings fail to come up trumps
Audience for reality TV star's presidential inauguration falls a quarter behind Obama's.
Community
A new and easy way to send us your sports results.
Pet goat killed in dog attack
Life & Style
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Did you get a first round university offer?
Search by name: Find out who has received an offer to study an undergraduate course through VTAC.
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
Travel
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...