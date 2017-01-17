Featured News
Local News
Police search for missing south-west man
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Mathew Graham.
Tehan says reshuffle up to PM
Nightspot assault being investigated by police
Police are investigating an assault that took place in a Warrnambool nightspot on Saturday night.
Summer fun a highlight on the green
Switched on to new console
Oliver Lack, 6, is the envy of gamers across the globe after test driving the new Nintendo Switch.
The pet things in life are free
Alcoa deal imminent
Turning back time on rail trail
A community picnic will be held on the Port Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail.
Alcoa talks making progress
Top Stories
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Local Sport
Partnership a match-winner
Bendigo country week | Grassmere starts its campaign with a win.
Sibling rivalry gives young riders a rev up | video
Pipe benefits to flow
INSIDE RACING | Major works have begun at the Warrnambool racecourse, providing access to rainwater from new subdivisions ...
American driver chasing dream debut | video
Pirate’s absence sparks search
Dominant Creek makes history | video, gallery
Leishman chasing strong Sony Open finish
Nestles’ Hannah stars in first XI debut
Bendigo-bound Bryce fires for Bulldogs
Battler’s win stuns Terang
RECOMMENDED
A bumper summer
Not our road
Bin service rolls out
Hot rods sizzle on Port Fairy’s streets
Port Fairy Rod Run celebrated its 35th year.
Opinion
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Join the conversation
Guidelines for readers commenting on our online content.
Heatwaves, medication a dangerous concoction
OUR FUTURE | For many, heatwaves are a hassle. People on medications are particularly vulnerable.
Film review: Allied
State’s worst rail service an embarrassment
Letters to the Editor – January 13
Trains and politician expenses feature in this week's letters to the editor.
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
TV Guide
National
Victoria's public schools to be most expensive in the country: report
By the time a baby born in 2017 graduates from a government school in Victoria, their parents would ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Nine fin facts about sharks in Victoria ... and some terrifying close encounters
Questions about sharks in Victoria that you probably have wondered about at some point, but never found the answers to.
Overloaded: Uber driver loses vehicle for cramming too many passengers into car
An Uber driver has lost his wheels for having too many people in his car, police say.
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Community
Historicals: Train works ‘wasted $1m’
The camera remembers
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?