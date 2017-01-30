Warrnambool elderly man suffers fractured ribs and a head laceration in incident with son-in-law.
Police interviewing suspected ram driver
Suspected ram driver being interviewed after early Monday morning arrest.
Driver clocked at 145km/h in 80 zone to be banned for at least two years
Portland police stunned after catch driver at 145km/h who refused an alcohol breath test.
Wanted woman charged with trafficking ephedrine arrested on five warrants
Woman remanded in custody after being arrested on five warrants.
Man chases home invaders
A Colac man gave chase to two men who had entered his Colac home early on Sunday morning.
Faulty boom gates block Princes Highway
Faulty boom gates have blocked the Princes Highway at Warncoort.
Film review: La La Land
A film where every single piece clicks perfectly into place.
Mighty ants show power to enthrall | photos
Summertime fun in the south-west | photos
Another bee box stolen
Macarthur police investigate second theft within six weeks.
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Opener notches up century
Dream over for Tornadoes
Leishman in pole position
Mermaids’ comeback is on
Debut joy for bowls champions at Koroit
Back us in
Terang tunes up against threat
Gold strives to iron out crinkles
Bulls in box seat, but wary of Knights’ bats | gallery
Adelaide still on radar for Purcell
Government warning sealed
The Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP) has issued a warning about an aggressive seal.
Environment group backs path plan
A new footpath in Powling Street, Port Fairy, will be built on the western side of the street.
Festival makes mark
The 2016-17 Moyneyana Festival has been one of the best yet.
Flushing out cash in the nick of time
Port Fairy Cricket Club Indoor Training Centre to get new toilets.
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Congress taps into growing energy for renewables
OUR FUTURE | Australians are embracing renewables and a Congress in February hopes to tap into that energy.
Eight things learnt from triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2016
Letters to the Editor – January 27
Finding a more unifying day to celebrate as a nation is among this week's topics tackled by readers.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Do’s and don’t for the Year of the Rooster
Two teens arrested after police chase involving stolen Mercedes in Melbourne's north
Two teenagers have been arrested after a chase involving a stolen luxury car through the northern suburbs on ...
'Stay strong': Brother of accused Bourke Street killer's message of sympathy for Melbourne
The brother of the accused Bourke Street killer Dimitrious Gargasoulas has spoken out for the first time from ...
Melbourne weather: Firefighters brace for worst bushfire conditions so far this season
Melburnians, brace yourselves for a hot day - but don't bother packing your beach bags.
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
Soft on crime claim a 'myth': police blast critics of response to crime wave
Victoria's top law enforcement officials have blasted suggestions the state's crime rate is out of control, but conceded ...
Motorcyclists in hospital after slamming into car in hit-run in Melbourne's south-west
Two motorcyclists who slammed into the back of a car that braked suddenly Melbourne's south-west are in hospital ...
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
Chinese community welcomes the year of the rooster
Chinese New Year ringing in the year of the rooster.
Flashback Friday – January 27, 2006 | photos
Take a look at the stories making news this week 10 years ago.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...