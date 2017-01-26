The south-west community that lost its “town” status five years ago is set for a resurgence.
Corangamite Shire Australia Day Awards | photos, videos
Are you the owner of the south-west’s cutest pet?
Here are some of your entries for the south-west’s cutest pet title.
Plan to enhance landmark | video
David Stapleton wants to create a group to look after the historic Wollaston Bridge.
‘We walk on this land together’
History acknowledged during Warrnambool's Australia Day celebrations.
New citizens convey joy
Community leader: ‘Chance to reflect’
John Sherwood, Warrnambool's Citizen of the Year, said Australia Day provided the opportunity for a quiet think.
Great shot lands a new car
Steve Timms has won the Rotary Club of Warrnambool East hole-in-one competition.
South-west teen arrested after jailbreak
Here's this week's guide to music in the south-west.
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Cross-border team makes history in T20
Classic bowls in City pairs
BIAS ON BOWLS | The Classic Pairs has been run and won but there are still tournaments to ...
Cup chase
Eels execute plans to perfection
Seaside carnival a Big V tester
Bomber centurion to return
Pole position in new centre
On target
National bowls star eyeing pairs prize
Wilde books champion jockey
Footpath to be built on western side
A new footpath in Powling Street, Port Fairy, will be built on the western side of the street.
Festival makes mark
The 2016-17 Moyneyana Festival has been one of the best yet.
Flushing out cash in the nick of time
Port Fairy Cricket Club Indoor Training Centre to get new toilets.
Favelle to be honoured for work
Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club has honoured the work of Jackie Favelle.
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Film review: Lion
I'm not crying - you're crying.
Innovation needed to protect dairy industry
OUR FUTURE | More needs to be done to help the dairy industry thrive in the face of ...
Who will win triple j's Hottest 100 for 2016?
Hottest 100 expert MATT NEAL runs through what might happen on January 26.
Relief for workers as smelter future secured
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
Malmsbury escapees captured, minister comes under pressure
Police have rounded up 15 youths who escaped from Malmsbury Youth Detention Centre and embarked on a 24-hour ...
Teen critical after horror crash near Bendigo
A teenage girl is in a critical condition and two others teens injured after a horrific Australia Day ...
Bourke Street: Police pursuits skyrocket from six to 60 a month
Victorian police pursuits have increased from six to 60 per month, it has been revealed in the wake ...
Police appeal for help to locate five siblings missing from Mooroopna
Public are being urged to help Victoria Police in their search for five missing children from Mooroopna, near ...
Replace 'Miranda' myth with Indigenous history at Hanging Rock, says activist
It's time we stopped crying "Miranda, Miranda" at Hanging Rock, says an Aboriginal history campaigner.
Malmsbury riot: Woman attends job interview at youth justice centre as turmoil erupts
A woman had just completed a job interview at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre when more than a ...
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
Cricket legend hits the fairways for health
Events to mark in your diary
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
More working for longer to ensure decent retirement
Workers are retiring at age 61, on average. Just two years ago they were retiring at age 58.
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
Philip Piggin honoured by Britain's People Dancing for contribution to dance
The creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre has received an honorary life membership from British community dance ...
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.