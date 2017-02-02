Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Click Here

Photo Sales

View our photo archive

Classifieds

Place your classified here

  • Featured News

    Injured boss fighting on

    Injured boss fighting on

    Plans for two leading local sporting clubs have been dealt a blow after Ashley King ...  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    Open mind

    Open mind

    MP Roma Britnell has publically spoken in support of marriage equality for the first time.  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    Ready to move in

    Ready to move in

    The new community health centre at Moyne Health Services has finished construction.  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    Back in it

    Back in it

    South West bounced back on day two of Melbourne Country Week as Warrnambool stumbled  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    Renewal draws public concern

    Renewal draws public concern

    Warrnambool City Council is defending its decision to plant ornamental pear trees in the main ...  

    ...more

Local News

Open mind

Open mind

MP Roma Britnell has publically spoken in support of marriage equality for the first time.

Cannot rely on technology

Cannot rely on technology

Companies and fleet car providers must lead the way in ensuring up-to-date vehicles with life-saving safety features are ...

Top Stories

SAVE OUR FARMERS

  1. + more
Doubts on milk payments

Doubts on milk payments

Several south-west dairy farmers are among the creditors of the troubled National Dairy Products.

Local Sport

In the mix

In the mix

Warrnambool's batting prowess has set up a blockbuster clash with Ballarat on Thursday.

Juniors earn selection

Juniors earn selection

Two Western Waves stars have been picked for Vic Country's national championship squad.

Injured boss fighting on

Injured boss fighting on

Plans for two leading local sporting clubs have been dealt a blow after Ashley King ruptured his achilles ...

Back in it

Back in it

South West bounced back on day two of Melbourne Country Week as Warrnambool stumbled

RECOMMENDED

MOYNE GAZETTE

  1. + more
Ready to move in

Ready to move in

The new community health centre at Moyne Health Services has finished construction.

Opinion

Regional Focus

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
The Standard Classifieds
The Standard Classifieds
The Standard Classifieds

National

Entertainment

Community

Life & Style

Features

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop