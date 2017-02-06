Skateboarders, BMX and scooter riders showed off their soaring talents at a competition on Sunday.
Local News
Party spirit alive at Fiesta
WARRNAMBOOL and district residents enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the weekend’s Wunta Fiesta events.
Hoon driver evades police
A PERSON who evaded Koroit police on Friday night fled on foot and remains at large.
Chance to have a say on councils
Residents will be able to have their say on their council’s performance.
Beach issue on council agenda
Accused concerned home will be burgled
Man's ute used to ram Warrnambool garage while he is in the Melbourne Custody Centre.
Rare delights at bottle show | photos, video
Rare bottles and valuable collectables were on show in Warrnambool this weekend.
Man dies after Broadwater crash
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Broadwater on Thursday
Push for more
A change of culture is needed to improve year 12 attainment, a Warrnambool principal says
Health check for irate ice user
Psychological assessment for ice user who twice failed to comply with corrections order.
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Fresh openers break drought
Twin tons bolster hopefuls
Noorat's finals hopes are well and truly alive after the remarkable feats of two of its batsmen.
Blue Diamond race hopes for Jukebox
SRA duo on track for best results
In-form Leish eyeing leaders | photos, video
Bidmade’s top stand helps Nestles onward | gallery, poll
Taking it ‘week-by-week’
Koroit Blue isn't getting ahead of itself with tough matches still to come in Saturday pennant.
New level
‘Make or break’ game for Pombo
New Saint on track for big return to football
Volunteers needed to support families
Big numbers at Koroit event
Action is well underway at the Koroit Sheepdogs.
Ready to move in
The new community health centre at Moyne Health Services has finished construction.
Improving education
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Experts are right to speak out on climate change threat
OUR FUTURE | Now is a time not only to reflect on lessons of the past, but to ...
Film review: Split
Letters to the Editor – February 3
Changing the national celebration day from January 26 is important, writes one reader.
Street works: short-term pain for long gain
A revamp of Warrnambool's main street is critical but not everyone will be happy.
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Fever of stingrays captured in amazing photograph
NSW: What do you call a group of stingrays? A fever of course.
Woman in serious condition after hit-and-run in Melbourne's west
A woman is in hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car and pinned ...
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
Manufacturing proves the political issue that unites Australians
Among hot-button issues, a desire for more goods to be made in Australia appears to be the one ...
We don't owe Trump: Turnbull says no quid pro quo over refugee deal
Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed suggestions Australia will be indebted to US President Donald Trump if he proceeds with ...
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Share your special moments
Uncovering the start of Wunta
Running in your undies up the main street - is it your cup of tea?
Throwback Thursday – February 2, 2007 | photos
Take a look at the stories making news this week 10 years ago.
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.