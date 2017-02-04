Were you held up heading east on Raglan Parade, Warrnambool, on Friday afternoon? Here's why.
The camera remembers
Historicals: Student bed shortage
Wunta fiesta street party | Photos and Videos
Dancing in Liebig Street
Film review: Split
Young man’s service finally honoured | photos, video
Services unite again
Purcell backs climate laws
Critics point to train reality
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
‘Make or break’ game for Pombo
New Saint on track for big return to football
Warrnambool’s country week heartbreak
Three-year deal for rights
Young spinner into the mix
Fresh of his first half-century, Harrison Cozens could be called on to play a role with the ball.
Melbourne Country Week final | Rolling coverage
Follow our rolling coverage of the last half of the match here.
Photos of the week | February 3
Finding the right bias
Tigers join VFL Roosters
Remembering Shae
Shae Johnson was a talented sportsperson with plans for the future when she took her own life in ...
Volunteers needed to support families
Big numbers at Koroit event
Action is well underway at the Koroit Sheepdogs.
Ready to move in
The new community health centre at Moyne Health Services has finished construction.
Improving education
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Join the conversation
Guidelines for readers commenting on our online content.
Film review: Split
Letters to the Editor – February 3
Changing the national celebration day from January 26 is important, writes one reader.
Street works: short-term pain for long gain
A revamp of Warrnambool's main street is critical but not everyone will be happy.
Film review: La La Land
A film where every single piece clicks perfectly into place.
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
Summer fails to sizzle but Saturday a day for the beach
Feel you have missed out on a really hot summer Melbourne so far? You are right, but also ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Bourke Street: Ambulance Victoria paramedics' video to thank public for help
Paramedics who fought to save victims injured in the tragic Bourke Street mall attack have released a powerful ...
Firefighter injured in massive fire at Clayton apartment complex
More than 50 firefighters and two helicopters were called in to battle a major fire that broke out ...
Early morning exercisers find man 'with throat slashed' in Westfield lift well
A morning exercise group found a fatally injured man, whose throat appeared to have been slashed, in a ...
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Submit your results online
A new and easy way to send us your sports results.
Share your special moments
Uncovering the start of Wunta
Running in your undies up the main street - is it your cup of tea?
Throwback Thursday – February 2, 2007 | photos
Take a look at the stories making news this week 10 years ago.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...
Slovenia self-guided cycling tour: I chose my own adventure
Far from being the restrictive trip that she feared, a self-guided bike tour in Slovenia turned into a ...
Siren song of the Amalfi Coast
The vertiginous, cliff-clinging retreat that is the legendary hotel Le Sirenuse in Positano is where guests go to ...
Things to do in Prague, Czech Republic: Three-minute guide
Since slipping out from under the Iron Curtain, Prague has become Central Europe's finest all-rounder.