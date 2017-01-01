Warrnambool’s Rochelle Greene feared she would be killed in the Falls Festival crush.
Local News
Port Fairy shines on
New Year's Day has drawn plenty of people to Port Fairy.
Demand is high for RSPCA care
Warrnambool RSPCA shelter in need of an upgrade.
In demand
Off-duty police member caught drink driving
Tributes flow for former mayor Frank McCarthy
Starting 2017 with a bang | photos
Fun welcome for a new year
There was plenty of fun to be had on New Year's Eve in Port Fairy.
Big crowds in good spirits
Police give a good report card for New Year's Eve.
Perfect night to say goodbye and hello
New Year's Eve activities at Flagstaff Hill in Warrnambool have proven popular.
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Formula 500 titles take off
Purcell hails St Jean in victory
Master and apprentice take out doubles win
Matt Moloney and Eloise Swarbrick began their path to mixed doubles glory on Mortlake Road.
Grassmere’s fighting chance in town
Famous swim to hit Port Fairy
Sailing sons follow fathers’ footsteps
Grasscourt open nears finale | photos
Photos of the year | sport
Tennis aces serve up finals
Aiming to carry on top form
Darren Weir's Warrnambool satellite stable wants to replicate its strong 2016 form next year.
Popular derby a sell-out event
Family beach fun continues
The fourth generation of the Powell family is now part of the Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club.
Port Fairy project on hold
Moyne Shire shares funds for festivals
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Join the conversation
Guidelines for readers commenting on our online content.
Slow down, be safe for a Happy New Year
Letters to the editor
Summer safety headlines this week's letters.
Film review: Moana
Moana ticks the boxes required to make a great Disney princess film, without ever feeling like one.
The best movies of 2016
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Bushfire threat along the Victorian-NSW border downgraded
A grassfire is bearing down on the community of Tangambalanga, near Wodonga, in the state's north east.
Falls Festival 2016: Despite the lows, big music event ends on the right note
It started with a big thunderstorm and was marred by Friday night's crowd crush that left scores injured, ...
Wagging tails mark a happy ending after dogs flee fireworks
It was a noisy New Year's Eve at the Lost Dogs' Home. Staff and volunteers were coming and ...
Victorian man, 46, killed by illegal firework in New Year's Eve accident in Gippsland
A Victorian man is dead after a fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
A Victorian man has been killed by an exploding firecracker.
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.