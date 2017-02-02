Featured News
Local News
Tehan in Jakarta meeting
Open mind
Renewal draws public concern
Weekend of wine at laneway’s Lucy
Drivers must remain alert, aware: expert
Fully automated cars would make driving “as easy as riding a train”, Associate Professor Stuart Newstead says.
Cannot rely on technology
Companies and fleet car providers must lead the way in ensuring up-to-date vehicles with life-saving safety features are ...
South-west advocacy group fears refugee-deal failure
Big numbers at Koroit event
Action is well underway at the Koroit Sheepdogs.
Supply scramble sets lamb record
Top Stories
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Local Sport
New Dog’s changing tricks
Wickets prove costly for South West hopes
In the mix
Ballkid’s best seat in house
Juniors earn selection
Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club makes big statement at Sydney carnivals
New Saint training to achieve dream debut | video, photos, poll
Injured boss fighting on
State league Roosters recruit fresh talent | video
Back in it
South West bounced back on day two of Melbourne Country Week as Warrnambool stumbled
Ready to move in
The new community health centre at Moyne Health Services has finished construction.
Improving education
Fire ban first of season for region
Opinion
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
Join the conversation
Guidelines for readers commenting on our online content.
Film review: La La Land
A film where every single piece clicks perfectly into place.
Congress taps into growing energy for renewables
OUR FUTURE | Australians are embracing renewables and a Congress in February hopes to tap into that energy.
Eight things learnt from triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2016
Letters to the Editor – January 27
Finding a more unifying day to celebrate as a nation is among this week's topics tackled by readers.
Regional Focus
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Plebiscite plan possible to head off council merger backlash
NSW: The Berejiklian government is considering using plebiscites to allow residents to decide the future of the state's ...
TV Guide
National
Street artist transforms derelict Macleod house into gleaming gold spectacle
All that glitters is not gold. Sometimes, it is just metallic spray paint.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Cafe Di Stasio forced to repay $35,000 after exploiting foreign staff
One of Melbourne's most celebrated restaurateurs has been forced to repay $35,000 to staff after an investigation found ...
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Entertainment
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Yoda was wrong: after Rogue One, the future for the Star Wars movies is clear
The success of Rogue One ensures many more stand-alone movies as well as new episodes of the sci-fi ...
Community
Submit your results online
A new and easy way to send us your sports results.
Share your special moments
Pets of the week
They're looking for a place to call home.
Chinese community welcomes the year of the rooster
Chinese New Year ringing in the year of the rooster.
Life & Style
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Travel
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?