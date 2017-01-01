Christmas Lights Map 2016

Click Here

Photo Sales

View our photo archive

Real Estate

Find a house

Local News

In demand

In demand

The emergency department at South West Healthcare has had a busy start to the holiday period.

Top Stories

SAVE OUR FARMERS

  1. + more
Doubts on milk payments

Doubts on milk payments

Several south-west dairy farmers are among the creditors of the troubled National Dairy Products.

Local Sport

RECOMMENDED

MOYNE GAZETTE

  1. + more

Opinion

Film review: Moana

Moana ticks the boxes required to make a great Disney princess film, without ever feeling like one.

The best movies of 2016

The Standard’s film reviewer MATT NEAL runs through the best (and worst) films of the year.

Regional Focus

A present to remember

A present to remember

VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
The Standard Classifieds
The Standard Classifieds
The Standard Classifieds

National

Entertainment

Community

The camera remembers

The camera remembers

At the grand old age of nearly 108, Milly Young could afford to be matter-of-fact about her health.

Life & Style

Top baby names for 2016

Top baby names for 2016

Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.

Features

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop