Police are investigating how a car ended up on fire in East Warrnambool on Monday afternoon.
Local News
Woman taken to hospital after tourist collision
A WARRNAMBOOL woman has been taken to hospital following a collision with a rental car.
Lifeline’s call for help
Lifeline has put out the call for more volunteers and more good-quality donated items.
Drivers hit in police blitz
Ridsdale to face new sex charges
Disgraced paedophile priest to front court charged with fresh allegations of historic child sexual abuse.
Felicity gets her guardian
Not our road
Hacking risk to politics here too
More youth justice issues delay drug dealer’s sentencing
Youth justice system difficulties see Warrnambool drug dealer avoid custody again.
Bin service rolls out
Creditors face small returns from broker
Doubts on milk payments
Warrnambool returns to profit
Fonterra increases forecast milk price for New Zealand
Humble Frank earns win
From the first time Lightning Frank trialled, Mat Wright knew he had something special.
Brown stars for Waves in defeat
A half century from Liam Brown provided fight for an under siege Western Waves.
Big dream
New faces headline Melbourne country week squad | list
Racing ties honoured
INSIDE RACING | Laura Lafferty, John Wheeler and Brett Scott have been named ambassadors for this year's Warrnambool ...
Phil’s quick and lively boost
Waves smash and bash in cricket fest
Refulgent overcomes protest for cup win
Batting on the up for Broncos
East Warrnambool knows its bowling and fielding are up to the task, and its batting is getting there
Confident pair ready for regional finals
Hot rods sizzle on Port Fairy’s streets
Port Fairy Rod Run celebrated its 35th year.
Hats off to this year’s Koroit Cup
HATS were the go-to fashion accessory at this year’s Koroit Cup.
The Standard’s #homesafe campaign
Last week we launched a TAC and Fairfax Media campaign to ensure our loved ones arrive home safely ...
For good of all, we must eat and buy sustainably
OUR FUTURE | Supporting our farmers, who work tirelessly to feed us, is a good start.
Letters to the editor
Film review: Assassin’s Creed
The few high points can’t save us from the ever-increasing piles of dumb.
Slow down, be safe for a Happy New Year
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Health minister Sussan Ley stands aside pending investigation
Mum’s plea to missing son: ‘please call home’
NSW: Zac Barnes hasn't been seen since he left a friend's car in a distressed state in November.
Half of Parkville youth detention centre closed because of rioting
More than half of the Parkville youth justice centre is now closed because of rioting teens, placing further ...
Entrepreneur Ben Cowen killed in Fairhaven paragliding crash
Entrepreneur and business leader Ben Cowen has died in a paragliding accident while holidaying with his family in ...
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Twenty sharks sighted along Victoria’s beaches
Twenty sharks were seen along Victoria's surf coast on Monday, a day after two of Melbourne's most popular ...
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Wake up, Warrnambool | Monday, January 9
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in our breakfast blog.
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?