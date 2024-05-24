The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Walk the Line: Popular Johnny Cash tribute show set to visit Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 24 2024 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne and Mark and Caligiuri take on the roles of June Carter and Johnny Cash in the stage show Get Rhythm. Picture supplied
Joanne and Mark and Caligiuri take on the roles of June Carter and Johnny Cash in the stage show Get Rhythm. Picture supplied

There was a silver lining to the COVID-19 lockdowns for performers Mark and Joanne Caligiuri.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.