Walk the Line: Popular Johnny Cash tribute show set to visit Warrnambool

There was a silver lining to the COVID-19 lockdowns for performers Mark and Joanne Caligiuri.
The two had watched the movie Walk the Line, which follows Johnny Cash' rise to fame and his romance with June Carter, in 2006.
Joanne had always been a huge fan of both singers, but the movie was Mark's first introduction to Cash's songs.
"I did not know much about Johnny Cash at all," Mark said.
"When the movie came out we were dating and she insisted we go see the movie and I was blown away by all the songs."
The couple, who both have singing and acting backgrounds, decided to create a tribute show to the two country music singers.
"We started doing Johnny Cash and June Carter shows way back when the movie Walk The Line came out in 2006," Mark said.
"But it wasn't until lockdown in 2020 that we started expanding and working on the show and developed it.
"It is now a true theatre show, with lots of acting, story telling, a bigger live band and a visual display.
"We took it to the next level and worked hard on it during 2020."
The show has resonated with audiences who love singing along to classics such as Ring of Fire and Jackson.
"I love the smooth sound of Walk The Line and it's cool to see everyone get excited when we start playing it as it's such an iconic song," Mark said.
"It was even voted number one Rolling Stone magazine as the greatest country song of all time."
The two brought their show to Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre in 2023 and will now return to the stage on Friday, May 31.
Tickets are available for the high-energy show, which earnt the couple an appearance on Channel Nine's Today Extra recently, on the Lighthouse Theatre website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.