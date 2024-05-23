The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Offender back in jail after smashing up house, threatening to kill

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 23 2024 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender back in jail after smashing up house, threatening to kill
Offender back in jail after smashing up house, threatening to kill

A man had not long been released from jail when he smashed up another man's house and threatened to kill him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.