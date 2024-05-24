Warrnambool home an absolute showstopper

This very special House of the Week was a long-held dream of the owners, who had a similar property overseas and brought the concept back to Warrnambool to build on their block overlooking the ocean.
Perched on a sprawling 3.98 acre allotment, the Spanish Californian-style house, 'St.Cyrus', has breathtaking 180 degree panoramic views of the Southern Ocean and Southern Right whale nursery.
"No matter what the conditions, there is a view from almost every window and spaces to tuck you away from the elements," says selling agent Matt Northeast.
First impressions count, and this completely bespoke home has a grand foyer has a travertine tiled floor, high ceilings, stunning handcrafted double timber staircase, an elegant chandelier and rich hardwood flooring that flow throughout.
Boasting five spacious bedrooms (four with ensuites) and two family bathrooms, the luxurious main suite has a private balcony, a spacious walk-in wardrobe, and incredible views from its ensuite.
Additional bedrooms are thoughtfully designed with custom finishes, such as the handmade timber windows that let in loads of natural light.
Five distinct living areas, including a formal living room, cosy family room with its own balcony, formal dining area and stylish entertainment spaces, means there is ample room for relaxation and entertainment.
The entire upper level consists of beautiful timber parquetry flooring and double glazed windows.
The gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, a large central island bench, and an informal dining area. There is also a walk-in pantry with a coolroom.
The spectacular custom-built timber library is complemented by two home offices, and on the ground floor is a billiard/bar room, cinema room and gym.
Landscaped grounds include a blend of lush gardens, and a highly productive fruit and vegetable garden with raised beds and a watering system.
There are multiple outdoor seating areas and the expansive terrace at the rear of the home is the ideal vantage point to enjoy private entertaining.
"It's ideal for large family, but I also think it has application in the commercial world as a wedding venue, an airbnb opportunity, and being a luxurious home a rental catering to company retreats," says Matt.
Book a private inspection today.
