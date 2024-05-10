The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Flat seas, calm winds provide favourable conditions for fishing

By Corey McLaren
May 10 2024 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Malone caught this impressive trout. Pictures supplied
Michael Malone caught this impressive trout. Pictures supplied

This week's fishing has been great which is partly due to the flat seas and calm winds making it easier for boats to head out offshore to target the staple species on offer this time of year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.