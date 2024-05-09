The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Great initiative': Golden AFL opportunity for junior umpires

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 9 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising Warrnambool umpires Matt Gome, Kyle Hutchins, Zoe Graham and Dylan Denaro will officiate Auskick games at Kardinia Park during halftime of an AFL match.
Rising Warrnambool umpires Matt Gome, Kyle Hutchins, Zoe Graham and Dylan Denaro will officiate Auskick games at Kardinia Park during halftime of an AFL match.

Only relatively new to umpiring, Warrnambool's Zoe Graham was not expecting to be given the opportunity to be involved in an AFL game so early in her career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.