'Feels like I'm at home': Hampden AFL export signs contract extension

South Warrnambool export Jamarra Ugle-Hagan highlighted his "love" for the Western Bulldogs after signing a two-year contract extension with the AFL club.
The 22-year-old, a former Bulldogs' Next Generation Academy product who was taken at pick one by the club in the 2020 AFL draft, will remain at Whitten Oval until at least the end of the 2026 season.
Viewed as one of the most promising key forwards in the league, Ugle-Hagan has kicked 71 goals from 51 games so far.
The rising star said he was "really excited" to be extending his stay at the Bulldogs.
"The Western Bulldogs have looked after me since I was 15 years old with the Next Generation Academy," he said.
"Ever since then, I have just fallen in love with the club and it just feels like I'm at home.
"The boys make me feel like we're a big family... Everyone has been amazing since I walked in the doors. The best thing about our job is that we get to go into work every day with our best mates and train and compete with them."
Bulldogs' general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power was thrilled to have Ugle-Hagan commit for a further two years.
"We're really excited as a football club that Jamarra has re-signed," he said.
"Having been a part of the Bulldogs since the age of 15, Jamarra has built a strong affiliation with the red, white and blue and is seen as a huge part of our future.
"His exciting attributes in the air and ability to impact games at such a young age are qualities that should excite our fans during the next stage of his career.
"Jamarra committing his next two years to the club is a positive show of faith in what we're continuing to build and the environment we're creating."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.