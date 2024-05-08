First look at proposed $6.6m upgrade of Cobden Technical School

There were celebrations all round at a south-west school on Wednesday, May 8.
Cobden Technical School received $6.6 million in Tuesday's state budget to complete stage one of a much-needed upgrade for the school.
Principal Rohan Keert said there was an air of excitement at the school and the broader community.
"People are excited because they understand these masterplan projects - many of them don't proceed to construction," he said.
The funding had been pledged by the state government in the lead up to the 2022 election.
Mr Keert said the design for stage one, which will include a new administration office, a new library and a well-being centre, had been made after consultation with staff, students and community members.
"It will be a hub for the community," Mr Keert said.
He said he was thrilled the school had received the funding for the much-needed upgrade.
"I am a strong advocate for kids in small towns and small schools getting access to high quality education in high quality facilities."
Mr Keert said he was delighted to share the artist's impression of what the new facilities would look like with the community.
He said the administration building would now face the main carpark to offer a more welcoming atmosphere.
Mr Keert said development would see a number of buildings demolished and replaced.
"A number of buildings, including the main administration building, will be demolished and in their place will be a new admin building, a new library and a new well-being centre."
Mr Keert said stage two of the school upgrade, which would require further funding, would be replacing classrooms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.