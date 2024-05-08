Methamphetamine 'destroying lives' in south-west Indigenous communities

Methamphetamine is destroying the lives of a number of south-west Indigenous families, according to elder Lenny Clarke.
He has vowed to get behind the push for The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility, which was overlooked for funding in Tuesday's state budget.
"We certainly need The Lookout - it's a vital facility for the whole region," Mr Clarke said.
He said drug and alcohol addiction was an issue in south-west Indigenous communities.
"It used to be alcohol but meth has taken over and it's really affecting the Aboriginal community.
"It destroys people's lives.
"I always tell people there are only two places you end up - either in jail or in a coffin."
Mr Clarke said he had seen too many people from south-west Aboriginal communities leave treatment early because they wanted to return home.
"Many of our people come back because of their family connections locally," he said.
"If you're gong to heal our people, they should be healed at home on their own territory."
Mr Clarke said there also needed to be a shift in attitudes towards people battling addiction issues,
"You get a better society when you start treating people instead of sending them to jail," he said.
Mr Clarke said the community needed to get behind the push for The Lookout.
"We should be getting together and getting behind Mark and his mob to make this a reality," he said.
WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell expressed disappointment the facility was overlooked in the state budget.
"Despite repeated calls and extensive efforts, the lack of commitment from government bodies to support the establishment of the facility is deeply concerning," Mr Powell said.
"It is imperative that stakeholders recognise the urgency of the situation and allocate the necessary resources to bring this vital project to fruition."
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was bitterly disappointed the facility had not received funding.
"It frustrates me that with all the community support, and lobbying from myself and from WRAD, that the government can continue to ignore this vital commitment."
The campaign for a facility began about seven years ago.
