The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It's a great mix': New senior coach outlines vision for cricket club

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 8 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New West Warrnambool coach Luke Gannon at Davidson Oval. Picture supplied
New West Warrnambool coach Luke Gannon at Davidson Oval. Picture supplied

A Warrnambool and District Cricket division one club brimming with a strong mix of youth and experience will have a new leader at the helm next season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.