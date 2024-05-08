'It's a great mix': New senior coach outlines vision for cricket club

A Warrnambool and District Cricket division one club brimming with a strong mix of youth and experience will have a new leader at the helm next season.
West Warrnambool has announced club stalwart Luke Gannon as its new senior coach for season 2024-25, replacing Tyler Fowler in the role after two seasons.
Gannon, who has played more than 300 games for the Davidson Oval-based club, provides a wealth of experience for the Panthers, who are coming off back-to-back division one finals appearances.
It is the 45-year-old's second stint as a senior coach in the association after previously leading Merrivale in 2015-16.
He said he was unsure whether he would play at division one level after spending the season in the middle-order.
"Coaching is something I've always wanted to do, working with a lot of the younger guys is something I really enjoy I suppose and the opportunity came up and thought it'd be good to have a go at it before I'm sort of gone," he told The Standard.
"I'm looking forward to seeing some natural progression of our younger players, I haven't completely ruled out playing but ideally I'd like to see our division one side filled with younger guys. Ideally we see development in these guys."
Gannon confirmed the majority of last year's playing list would return with Ben Threlfall to captain the division one side again and Fowler to return in a playing-capacity.
He said the club was actively out recruiting some experience but was focused on player retention.
"We're like everyone, we're trying to entice new players across but it's a big thing to secure what we've got in terms of younger talent and then add to that," he said.
"It's not like footy circles where recruits can just pop into town, it can be quite difficult to recruit in cricket.
"We're trying to get a few ex-players involved again and a few have indicated they'll help out which is a real positive for the club.
"But one of the reasons I sought after it is these really good young players, but then you've got guys like Joey Nyikos, Ben Threlfall, Tyler (Fowler), you've got a really good nucleus of senior players and then hopefully it can springboard these younger guys to get better.
"We'll have some guys that are 16, 17 in the team and then have guys in their mid 20s so it's a great mix. That's the best thing about our group I think, it's really exciting for the club."
