The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'It was just so frightening': Local residents targeted by NBN scam

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
May 8 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Uebergang almost lost $10,000 to a sophisticated scam. Picture by Anthony Brady
Graeme Uebergang almost lost $10,000 to a sophisticated scam. Picture by Anthony Brady

An 84-year-old Warrnambool man was told he was incredibly lucky after almost being scammed out of $10,000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.