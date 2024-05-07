GALLERY: Talent on show in junior interleague football carnival

Teams from the Hampden and Warrnambool District leagues showcased their talent at the junior interleague carnival in Portland and Hethmere on Sunday, May 5, 2024.
Across an action-packed day, the Hampden East team, coached by Ben Parkinson, won the under 17 grand final, while Wimmera prevailed in the under 14 competition.
The competition, which was run by the South West District Football League, saw the sides play shortened matches across the two venues throughout the day.
Strong crowds got a glimpse of some of the region's most promising footballers, some of whom have already played senior football or are on Coates Talent League lists.
The Standard's photographer Anthony Brady captured the action from behind the lens at Portland in the under 17s competition.
