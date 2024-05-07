The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

GALLERY: Talent on show in junior interleague football carnival

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 7 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check out the best pictures from The Standard's Anthony Brady as teams from the Hampden league and Warrnambool and District league contested the junior interleague under 17 competition on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Teams from the Hampden and Warrnambool District leagues showcased their talent at the junior interleague carnival in Portland and Hethmere on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.