Are you addicted to your phone? Take some simple steps to regain control

Have you ever returned from a holiday to an idyllic location or a night out with friends and wondered if you spent most of your time looking at your phone?
You're not alone.
This realisation spurred a group of three mates from university to create Ctrl Your Scroll.
Mick Slockwitch, who grew up in Warrnambool and attended Emmanuel College, Tom Clark and Xavier Chalkley became mates while studying at Melbourne University.
When Mr Clark returned home from a trip to Italy, he told his mates he was concerned about how much time he had spent on his phone.
"He realised he was at all these amazing places and meeting new people but he was looking down at his phone all the time," Mr Clark said.
The three agreed they had all developed an addiction to their phone and they were not alone.
"We decided to do some research and we did a survey with 200 people," Mr Slockwitch said.
"We found out it was an issue and something that was affecting a lot of young people."
The trio now give talks at schools and encourage young people to develop a positive relationship with their phone.
"We know how important it is to use social media and phones," Mr Slockwitch said.
"But we want to offer some simple tips and tricks to help people develop a better relationship with their phone."
Mr Slockwitch said this meant having a "guilt free" relationship with a phone.
One simple tip that Mr Slockwitch said has helped him enjoy a good night's sleep is to turn off notifications overnight.
"It's been a massive change for me and almost a relief," Mr Slockwitch said.
Mr Clark said students were encouraged to think about what they could do with extra time not spent on their phone.
He said there were also sessions specifically for parents and employees dealing with technology fatigue.
The two said their mental health had improved since they had taken steps to break free of their phone addictions.
The two spoke at Warrnambool College on Monday and Emmanuel College on Tuesday.
They have a number of other sessions booked at schools across the state.
