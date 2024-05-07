Princes Highway to be closed again after truck rollover

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.35pm:
The Princes Highway at Boorcan is expected to be closed again soon when heavy haulage arrives to rescue a rolled-over truck.
A police spokesman said the Princes Highway was previously closed and traffic diverted after the single-vehicle rollover on Tuesday morning, May 7.
"We're expecting heavy haulage to arrive soon from Melbourne so the Princes Highway will closed again and traffic diverted," he said.
Traffic is expected to be diverted down the Darlington Road, along the Castle Carey Road and back to the highway along the Boorcan Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
At 12.25pm: Two heavy haulage units were brought in to help clear a two-truck collision in Cobden on Tuesday morning, May 7.
Cobden police Sergeant Craig Jenkins said the two semi trailers collided just before 9.30am at the intersection of Hallyburtons Road and Grayland Street, on the north-west outskirts of Cobden.
One of the trucks was towed to Warrnambool while the other went elsewhere for repairs.
The milk tanker and the organic waste truck were both driven by middle-aged Warrnambool men.
One driver is expected to be issued with an infringement notice for failing to giveaway.
"The messaging from police is for all drivers in low light or heavy fog to ensure they are driving in a safe and prudent manner relevant to the conditions," Sergeant Jenkins said.
"Fortunately there were no injuries.
"We were on patrol and went through that intersection two or three minutes before the collision and we were driving at 50 to 60kmh. It was ridiculously heavy fog."
At 10am: Police have issued a warning to drivers on Tuesday, May 7, after fog is suspected of being a contributing factor in two truck collisions.
Warrnambool police Sergeant James Beaumont requested all drivers take all possible care when driving in inclement weather.
At 7am on Tuesday the weather was pretty clear in Warrnambool but the fog rolled in before 8am.
There was a truck rollover at about 8.16am Tuesday when emergency services were called to the intersection of the Princes Highway and Roycrofts Road, between Camperdown and Terang at Boorcan.
Then at 9.26am there was a second collision reported at Cobden involving at least one heavy vehicle.
That happened at the intersection of Hallyburtons Road and Grayland Street, north-west of Cobden.
Sergeant Beaumont said initial reports indicated that everyone involved had escaped serious injury.
"There's a bit going on but everything at this stage suggests that those involved have avoided serious or life-threatening injuries," he said.
"We would request that all drivers slow down, drive to the conditions and take all possible care, especially in inclement weather, such as fog."
So far this year there have been 97 lives lost on Victorian roads, down 10 per cent on the 107 lives lost for the same time last year.
There has been one life lost on south-west roads, compared to five for the same period last year when a total of 17 people died on the region's roads in 2023.
