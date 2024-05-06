South-west sportsman faces court charged with child sexual assault

A south-west sportsman has faced a Warrnambool court charged with the sexual penetration of a child.
Nathan Murphy, aged in his mid 30s, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 6, 2024, for a brief filing hearing.
The Warrnambool police Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team recently charged the man with five alleged offences.
They include rape, sexual penetration of a 16-year-old child under his supervision or authority, and three counts of allegedly committing an indecent act with a 16-year-old child under his care, supervision or authority.
It is alleged the offences took place as part of one incident on a date sometime between October 2011 and March 2012.
A magistrate ordered a hand-up brief be served on the defence and adjourned the case until August 23, 2024.
Mr Murphy will appear in court again on that date.
