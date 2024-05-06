The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Racing club looks to spark initiatives after bumper carnival

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 6 2024 - 10:45am, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Luke Cann was delighted with the carnival crowd numbers.
Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Luke Cann was delighted with the carnival crowd numbers.

A bumper crowd of more than 30,000 attended the annual three-day Warrnambool May Racing Carnival last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.